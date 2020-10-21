Pope supports gay weddings in his documentary in Rome

Pope Francis surprised with his statements about gay weddings in a civil way at the launch of his new documentary ‘Francesco’ this month.

Pope Francis once again stood out with his statements on a very sensitive issue for the Catholic religion, as he spoke about what he thinks of the LGBTI community and same-sex weddings.

During the premiere of his documentary ‘Francesco’, Pope Francis supported gay weddings, stating that they have every right to form a family and be happy, since in his opinion they are all children of God.

Pope Francis shows his support for gay weddings

During the Rome film festival, the documentary ‘Francesco’ was released, which talks about the vision that Pope Francis has, as well as the actions he has taken since he took office in the Vatican.

One of the most controversial issues that have been touched on since then is his opinion on the union of same-sex couples, which have been rejected by the church from the beginning, but it is not the position that the Pope has.

According to his statements in the documentary, Pope Francis declared that he is in favor of civil weddings between people of the same sex, since for him homosexual people are children of God and deserve to have or be in a family.

Same-sex weddings, church approved?

As we have informed you in recent weeks in La Verdad Noticias, Pope Francis has made some quite shocking statements regarding different issues of global interest, but he definitely stood out from the rest.

So far it is not known what the Vatican’s top president of gay weddings by the church thinks, although so far they continue to be denied, but the Pope’s vision is one of equality for the entire LGBT community.

This new documentary directed by Evgeny Afineevsky does not focus on religious issues, but talks about the opinions, travels, experiences and statements of Pope Francis, which he collected over three years, the time it took him to do the project.



