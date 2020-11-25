Pope Francis fondly remembers Diego Armando Maradona

The Vatican revealed that Pope Francis raised his prayers for the Argentine player, Diego Armando Maradona upon learning of his death.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that the Pope, after being informed of Maradona’s death, “fondly remembers the times they met in these years and remembers him in prayer.”

He added that Pope Francis had also prayed for Maradona in recent days when he learned of his health problems.

Vatican remembers Diego Armando Maradona

Vatican News, the media arm of the Holy See, referred to Maradona as the “poet of football.”

The Argentine-born Pope, an avid soccer fan, especially of the Argentine team San Lorenzo, met Diego Armando Maradona at the Vatican in 2014 during a special audience in connection with a charity soccer match.

On that occasion, Maradona presented the pontiff with a soccer jersey, with the name “Francisco” and the signature of Maradona No. 10.

The two met again in 2015. Francis has not been in his homeland since 2013, when he flew to Rome for the conclave that would elect him pontiff.

Vatican News called Maradona an “extraordinary footballer, a fragile man” and said his life was marked at various times “by the plague of drugs.”



