Pope Francis congratulates Joe Biden

President-elect Joe Biden was congratulated by Pope Francis through a phone call, where they addressed various issues, such as climate change and immigrants.

Although the central point was the victory of the democrat in the elections of November 3.

“President-elect Joe Biden spoke with His Holiness Pope Francis this morning,” Biden’s transition team reported.

“The president-elect expressed his desire to work together on the basis of a common belief in the dignity and equality of all humanity on issues such as caring for the marginalized and the poor,” the report states. “(In addition to) addressing the climate change crisis and welcoming and integrating immigrants and refugees into our communities.”

Biden is a practicing Roman Catholic and will be the second Roman Catholic president after John F. Kennedy.

The president-elect has received the congratulations of practically all world leaders, although the Chinese Xi Jinping, the Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro are missing.

This Wednesday he spoke by phone with the leaders of Australia, Scott Morrison; Japan, Yoshihide Suga, and the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in.



