Ponyta and Sirfetch’d de Galar Come to Pokémon GO

Niantic details that Ponyta and Sirfetch’d de Galar will become available in Pokémon GO on the occasion of the launch of The Snows of the Crown.

To celebrate the launch of Snows in the Crown, the second part of the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, a special event will be held in Pokémon GO. Niantic has left it detailed on its website in addition to explaining all the events that will take place during the month of November. Therefore, below we summarize all the news that we know and the method we can use to get a Ponyta or a special Sirfetch’d from Galar in the title for iOS and Android that concerns us.

How to get Ponyta and Sirfetch’d de Galar in Pokémon GO

Date and times: from Friday, October 23 at 3 p.m. CEST (at dawn) until Friday October 23 at 3 a.m. CEST.

Details:

Galar’s Farfetch’d, which first appeared in Pokémon GO during the launch celebration for The Isle of Armor (the first part of the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass), will appear in the wild.

We can also evolve Farfetch’d from Galar to Sirfetch’d from Galar. To do this, we will have to make 10 excellent launches with this Pokémon as our partner Pokémon. Of course, we must bear in mind that the number of excellent launches will not restart when we change your partner, so we can keep trying as much as we want as the days go by.

Ponyta de Galar will appear in raids; This Pokémon has a small horn that has healing powers.

We can also evolve Ponyta de Galar to Rapidash de Galar.

Niantic invites us to go out and capture these Galar Pokémon for the duration of the event. When finished, Ponyta de Galar and Farfetch’d de Galar will hatch from 7 km Eggs and we can still evolve these Pokémon.



