Polygon Price More Than Twice In A Week

Polygon (MATIC) price has more than doubled in a week and ATH has seen. During the week, there were developments that could affect the Polygon price.

Polygon (MATIC) hit an all-time high of $ 0.873 on April 28, according to CoinGecko. MATIC’s market cap has seen $ 5 billion this week.

Polygon (MATIC) developments

$ 100 million fund: Polygon launched a $ 100 million fund called #DeFiforAll to make decentralized finance more accessible to users. Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal said they want to support the best DeFi protocols in Ethereum, helping them scale and grow with Polygon.

launched a $ 100 million fund called #DeFiforAll to make decentralized finance more accessible to users. co-founder Sandeep Nailwal said they want to support the best DeFi protocols in Ethereum, helping them scale and grow with Covid-19 campaign for India: Sandeep Nailwal created a campaign to combat Covid-19 in India and asked for support from the cryptocurrency community. Names such as Vitalik Buterin and Justin Sun supported the campaign. Buterin 100 Ether, Justin Sun donated 2 million TRX.

Explanations from Polygon co-founder: Speaking to Coindesk, Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal stated that technologies such as Optimistic rollups and Zk-Rollups could be used in Polygon later in the year. Nailwal also said that there is more than one expected mainnet.

co-founder: Speaking to Coindesk, co-founder Sandeep Nailwal stated that technologies such as Optimistic rollups and Zk-Rollups could be used in later in the year. Nailwal also said that there is more than one expected mainnet. PoolTogether news: PoolTogether, which provides a lossless prize pool service, has integrated with Polygon and Aave, and the first Aave-backed lossless prize pool has been launched on the Polygon network. To celebrate the launch, $ 100,000 MATIC tokens will be distributed.

and Aave, and the first Aave-backed lossless prize pool has been launched on the network. To celebrate the launch, $ 100,000 MATIC tokens will be distributed. $ 1 billion liquidity in 10 days: Polygon, which partnered with Aave on March 31, provided Aave with $ 1 billion worth of liquidity and over 7,000 users within 10 days. “It’s a big day for Polygon and the entire Ethereum ecosystem,” says Polygon co-founder Mihalio Bjelic. made his comment.

which partnered with Aave on March 31, provided Aave with $ 1 billion worth of liquidity and over 7,000 users within 10 days. “It’s a big day for and the entire Ethereum ecosystem,” says co-founder Mihalio Bjelic. made his comment. Integrations: Polygon; It integrated with Equalizer for flash loan service and NFT Bank for NFT services. At the same time, Mochi.Market brought the NFT platform to the Polygon network and WOWswap opened its leverage service to the Polygon network.

MATIC price increased by 112 percent on a monthly basis and 125 percent on a weekly basis. The 24-hour trading volume of crypto money is around $ 3.4 billion.