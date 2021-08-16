Polygon (MATIC) Network Continues to Grow! Another Popular Project Added to the Chain!

Ethereum (ETH) network lost another project! Polygon attracts the attention of many projects with its blockchain infrastructure. The appeal of parallel networks is increasing, especially when considering transaction costs and functionality. As you know, Terra Virtua is a project working in the field of NFT and is joining the Polygon (MATIC) network, according to the announcement made today.

Terra Virtua and Polygon (MATIC)

Attracting attention with its more environmentally friendly structure, Polygon has agreed with the popular NFT application Terra Virtua. The project, which is already on the Ethereum (ETH) network, has switched to the Polygon (MATIC) network. There are many reasons behind this decision of the company.

The details of today’s statement are as follows:

“We are moving to Polygon (MATIC) systems because it is a more environmentally friendly infrastructure. Thus, we will reduce the energy we spend to create a single NFT by 99%. We needed this to support the sustainable NFT ecosystem”.

Jawad, co-founder, and CTO of Terra Virtua

“Our mission is to enable everyone to interact with NFTs. We want to revolutionize it by making it accessible. With the power of the Polygon network, we will be able to reach our goals more easily”.

Coming to the End of Beta Testing

Terra Virtua, which was moved from the Ethereum network, has approached the end of beta testing with this step. Announcing that it will soon establish license partnerships with global intellectual property, Terra Virtua has many long-term goals for the future.

The project, which made special financing round in November and received an investment of 2.5 million dollars, continues to grow rapidly. Terra Virtua officials, who want to be mainstream in the field of NFT, are making the necessary effort in this regard.

The project, which tries to do different things on NFT with its innovative perspective, maybe mentioned more in the near future if it continues at this pace. As you know, NFT is a very new field and resembles the days of Bitcoin in 2013. With continued community support and weeding out the rotten apples, we could see projects like Terra Virtua quickly reach billions of dollars.

On the other hand, Ethereum (ETH) continues to lose blood due to some negative aspects. As networks like Solana and Polkadot continue to grow, it is fed by the Ethereum network. If the major update goes beyond 2023, it could turn into a disaster for Ethereum.