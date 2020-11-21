Poloniex crashes with bitcoin on the brink of record

While the Bitcoin price was on the brink of an all-time high, the cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex was out of order.

With the Bitcoin price getting quite close to the highest point in history, access problems began to arise again in cryptocurrency exchanges.

The last of the access problems occurred in Poloniex. Poloniex, one of the leading crypto money exchanges, said in a statement yesterday at 23.30 “Poloniex is currently inaccessible due to an unexpected problem. We investigate the problem and will inform you. ” said. It took 1 hour for the stock exchange to return to its normal functioning.

As the price rises, crypto coins attract more attention. As a result of this interest, the traffic of exchanges is increasing. When the traffic gets heavy, systems hang and users cannot access their accounts. This has happened on almost all exchanges before, especially BitMEX and Coinbase. Coinbase crashed 4 times this month, the last being on November 17, 2020.

Bitcoin is traded at $ 18,516 at 01.15, when the news was published, and if the data on Bitstamp, one of the oldest exchanges, is taken into account, it is about $ 1000 away from the all-time high.



