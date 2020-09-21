Poll: Will you buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S this Christmas?

We asked MeriStation readers for their chosen next-generation console for the end of the year. PlayStation and Xbox have already shown their cards.

Once the release dates and price of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S are known, it is time to take stock and see what is worth the most. Not always can everything or everything fits our needs, so the imminent new generation is presented, de facto, as the most open to date: four models with very different price ranges and features. We have asked the MeriStation community on Twitter for their chosen console.

What console will you buy this Christmas? PS5, Xbox Series X, PS5 Digital Edition, and Xbox Series S

In our consultation, where more than 8,500 people have participated, we urge those who are going to buy a new console at the end of the year to participate; specifically, the new options from Sony and Microsoft to make the leap to the new generation. Depending on whether we want to go with everything or something more moderate (both in price and in benefits), the options are diverse. On the one hand, PS5 and Xbox Series X will cost the same, 499 euros, with differences in specifications and catalog that you can consult here).



