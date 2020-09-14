Poll: “What will the price of PS5 and PS5 All Digital be?

The new generation of PlayStation consoles will hit stores at the end of 2020, but how much will its two models cost? There is a clear opinion.

The price of PlayStation 5 is one of the biggest unknowns around the new generation of Sony consoles, whose launch is scheduled for the end of 2020. The Japanese firm has decided to be the last in this silent battle where, finally, Microsoft has been the first to say when it will launch Xbox Series X and Series S as well as the price of each of them. The MeriStation community is clear about the price they expect for PS5.

PlayStation Showcase this September 16, will you announce the price?

On the occasion of the PlayStation Showcase that will be held this Wednesday, September 16, at 10:00 p.m. Spanish time, there is a possibility (not for sure) that we have news in this regard. From MeriStation’s official Twitter account we have published a survey — still current; You can vote until Tuesday afternoon — where we propose four response options that we consider most likely.

Obviously, this survey is not necessarily representative of what Sony has decided; not much less binding. Not surprisingly, we have registered much higher participation rates than in previous surveys. This time there are more than 5,930 people who have dared to bet.



