Politician Blames ‘Masculinity Criticism’ For The Increase In Men Playing

Politician: A senator from the Missouri Republican Party last weekend shared a rather curious theory. He said the increase in the number of video game players is one of the explanations for “the criticisms of masculinity”.

“Responsibility is one of God’s greatest gifts to mankind, and men must be held accountable for their actions. Still, we might be surprised that after years of hearing that they [men] are the problem, that their masculinity is the problem, more and more men are moving into the enclave of idleness, pornography and video games?” Josh asked Hawley during a conversational conference.

The politician also defended that masculinity would be under attack from the “left” and “feminists”, and that, among the results of these attacks, would be the increase in the number of hours that mainly men spend with electronic games.

Also according to him, the popularity of games has caused the number of marriages to decrease and unemployment to rise, as many young people are choosing to gamble rather than get a job.

Games like “guilty”

This is not the first time, in fact, that politicians have tried to make strange correlations between complex social phenomena. Ben Sasse, a senator for the Nebraska State Republican Party, released a book in 2017 blaming video games for the shrinking number of men in the workforce.

“An astounding 5 million Americans — more than the combined populations of Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming and Montana — consume 45 hours of video games a week,” the politician wrote in one excerpt.

There are even studies that relate the decrease in hours worked to the increase in hours spent playing electronic games in recent years, but none of them point to the “fight against masculinity” or the “lack of religion” as a cause.

A survey by Yale University, for example, indicates that young men have reduced hours worked because of factors such as the economic recession, poor wages and the very increase in leisure time that people have (compared to past decades).

Thus, the desire to promote discussions that have little basis in Science is not exclusive to Republicans in the United States. In February of this year, Illinois state Democratic politician Marcus C. Evans Jr. proposed a bill to ban the sale of violent games like Grand Theft Auto. Without citing any study and making a correlation without causality, he argued that violent titles were contributing to the increase in the case of car theft in the region.