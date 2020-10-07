Police who killed George Floyd released on redemption

George Floyd, a black man, was detained by the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, and died. It was revealed that Derek Chauvin, one of the police officers who tried to detain Floyd, strangled to death after pressing the suspect’s neck with his knee, and the police officer was arrested.

Police officer Chauvin, who caused Floyd’s death, was reportedly released on $ 1 million bail.

In the US, where blacks have been subjected to police violence for many years, Floyd’s tragically killing with the words “I can’t breathe” from the bottom of the TV series caused indignation.

Following the dissemination of the images via social media, street demonstrations started in the cities in the USA, especially in black people.

The demonstrations have turned into looting and violence in most places.

The US army, which we have been accustomed to seeing in Middle Eastern cities for many years, landed in their cities to ensure security and tried to stop the pillages.

The events in the USA spread to various countries of the world, especially Europe, and large anti-racist demonstrations were organized with the motto “Black Lives Matter”.



