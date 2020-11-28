Police violence against women in Spain drew reaction

In Spain, the police detained a woman who was sitting on the ground with an electroshock, which caused reactions in the country.

He detained a 26-year-old woman with a stun gun on 26 November in front of a medical center of the Catalonian Autonomous Police (Mossos d’Esquadra) in the town of Sabadell in Barcelona, ​​Spain. The images sat on the agenda of the country after they spread on social media.

Human rights defenders described the intervention as “alarming and disproportionate”, while the police argued that the action was not a crime and that legal protocols were in place.

It was alleged that the young woman was not allowed to enter the psychiatric clinic with her mother due to coronavirus protocols, and that she argued with the security guards and the police were called to the scene.

In the statement made by the police regarding the incident, it was stated that the woman damaged the medical center and argued with the health personnel, and the officers decided to use a stun gun because they could not calm the woman. Police argued that the officers were following the protocols set in accordance with the law. Autonomous Police Union SAP-FEPOL supported the police action.

“We condemn these images that could represent an alarming increase in institutional violence,” said Andres Garca Berrio, Director of the Human Rights Defense Center Iridia.



