Police respond to fire in FBI Wisconsin mall

Dozens of police patrols, ambulances and emergency teams have come this Friday afternoon to the Mayfair Mall in the town of Wauwatosa, about 7 miles from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for an “emergency incident.”

This is a shooting, according to what the mayor, Dennis McBride, told ABC News.

Several people have been injured, but none seriously, according to the mayor, and the alleged assailant remains at large. Noticias Telemundo had not been able to confirm these details from other sources.

A police operator radioed that there were several officers responding to the scene on Friday, which he described as “a very active situation” in the Milwaukee shopping center.

The FBI office in Milwaukee reported via Twitter that it is providing tactical assistance in what the federal agency has defined as a shooting.



