Police make operation to dismantle scams on WhatsApp

On Friday (04), the Civil Police of Goiás carried out an integrated action with the Ministry of Justice to dismantle a criminal organization that was applying the loan scam via WhatsApp in Goiás and Minas Gerais. Criminals used data purchased from illegal websites to create fake profiles in messaging apps.

According to the G1 portal, they even used the names of judges and prosecutors to borrow money from the victims’ relatives. The scams moved around R $ 500 thousand in transfers to the account of third parties. As a result of the operation, Judge Placidina Pires determined the blocking and exclusion of eight data sale sites.

The so-called Operation Data Broker served seven search and seizure warrants in Montes Claros (MG), Goiânia (GO) and inside the Odenir Guimarães Penitentiary, in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO).



