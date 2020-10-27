Police kill a child with a bullet in the head in Coahuila

A policeman has been accused of killing a minor, after allegedly shooting him in the head in Saltillo, Coahuila.

Somagnews was informed that the events occurred on the night of Sunday, October 25, when a minor of only 14 years old died of a bullet in the never; The murderer, according to witnesses, is an element of the Police.

The investigations related to the death of the minor, in events that occurred in the El Tanquecito neighborhood, point to a member of the Saltillo Municipal Police as the probable culprit.

It should be noted that so far the case has been treated with total secrecy by the staff of the State Attorney General’s Office and they have not revealed information about the officer accused of the murder of the minor.

The police officer was working when he allegedly shot the minor

In social networks, it is mentioned that the policeman was on duty patrolling the streets Lázaro Cárdenas and Pedro Ampudia de Saltillo, Coahuila. Eyewitnesses affirm that the officer was aboard a patrol, although they do not specify a number or license plates, and then shoot directly at the neck of the minor named Juan Pablo “N”.

The injured man was taken urgently, still alive, to the University Hospital by a fire department ambulance, but unfortunately the death of the teenager was confirmed at 11:00 p.m. last Sunday in the intensive care area of ​​the aforementioned hospital.

Guadalupe de Jesús Suárez Hernández appeared before the authorities to process the body claim. Likewise, she filed a formal complaint for the crime of qualified homicide.

So far the reason why the officer allegedly shot the minor, taking his life by a bullet in the neck, is unknown.

The coordination of the Homicide Group of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) has already started the search for the person responsible and they hope that the next few hours on Tuesday, October 27, the murderer will be delivered by the legal representative of the Municipal Police, Julio Loera.



