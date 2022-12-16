Police Have Denied Rumors That Stephen’s Boss ‘tWitch’ Lost All His Savings, Saying He Left a Note

It’s only been three days since Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss tragically committed suicide. Fans were stunned when his wife Allison Holker Boss broke the news of the tragic loss, after which it seemed to be confirmed that the So You Think You Can Dance contestant turned judge and DJ of the Ellen DeGeneres show committed suicide. In the short time after the respected dancer committed suicide, rumors began to circulate from those who were trying to sort out the heartbreaking loss. But police have come forward to debunk some of these rumors, and also revealed that the dancer left what is reportedly a suicide note mentioning past “struggles.”

One of the most persistent rumors related to the unfortunate death of a DJ is that he somehow lost his savings. However, according to Page Six, investigators found a recent message from the Boss near the scene of his death, which contained vague references to past problems he had dealt with.

Although it is unclear what “problems” the dancer was referring to, sources close to the situation told The Post that “there is no truth” in the claims that he lost his savings. Earlier this week, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that the So You Think You Can Dance alum died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The boss was only 40 years old at the time of his death.

It is reported that Allison Holker Boss rushed to the nearest police station after the husband is said to have left their house without his car, and also took the uncharacteristic step of turning off his phone. She claims that there were no problems in the marriage before her husband disappeared.

The news of tWitch’s death came as a significant shock to those who were close to the dancer, given that the artist is still busy, despite the widely publicized end of the Ellen DeGeneres show. DeGeneres and many others paid tribute to Stephen after the sad news of his passing. The comedian was a longtime fan of “So You Think You Can Dance” and met the former finalist back in 2014 after DeGeneres turned to him for help in a dance number on her show. They hit it off, and the Boss joined the Daytime Emmy Award talk show as a regular DJ, and in 2020 took over as executive producer.

Although the show has faced great upheaval in recent years due to accusations of DeGeneres’ behavior, the Boss has always remained positive when responding to such complaints, and has always spoken highly of DeGeneres herself.

It seems that everyone who knew tWitch said or pointed out that he was a ray of sunshine and brought his warm and infectious smile to every room. The loss of a dancer is also a heartbreaking reminder that you can never know what personal battles someone else is going through.

We here at CinemaBlend want to express our thoughts and condolences to family, friends and everyone whose lives were touched by Stephen “tWitch” Boss during this time of mourning.

If you or someone you know has thoughts about self-harm, call or send a message to the Suicide and Crisis helpline at 988.