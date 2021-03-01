Polaris reveals its plan for the electric Ranger

The first electric Powersports vehicle to emerge from the collaboration between Polaris and Zero Motorcycles will be the battery-powered Ranger. While no information was given about the range, battery pack or price of the vehicle, it was reported that production will start in December 2021.

Polaris wants to take advantage with its electric Ranger vehicle

Speaking about Ranger, the best-selling brand in the US-based Polaris commercial vehicle range, a company spokesperson said that more details about the project will come in the coming days, stating that their goals are “with the capabilities needed to give customers an advantage, more torque, more power, and more. He said that with the volume to produce a good Ranger. The spokesperson also mentioned that electricity makes it easy for Polaris to do whatever they want.

Polaris and Zero Motorcycles previously signed a 10-year deal to produce a range of electric vehicles, including ATVs, UTVs, and snowmobiles. Both companies want to take over this overlooked area of ​​the electric vehicle market, starting with off-road vehicles and snowmobiles. As the fruit of the project, it is planned to make electric versions of all kinds of vehicles in Polaris’ series until 2025.

“With the growing interest in electric vehicles, we are investing in electrification to meet the needs of existing customers and cater to the drivers of tomorrow,” said Mike Speetzen, interim CEO of Polaris. “The new all-electric Ranger is our newest effort to drive the industry forward,” he said.

The electric Ranger is reportedly being developed at the company’s facility in Wyoming, Minnesota and will be built at another facility in Huntsville, Alabama. Gas-powered Rangers find buyers around $ 20,000 in price. It seems that we will wait in the first months of 2022 to see how much the electric model will be offered in a price range.