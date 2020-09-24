PolarHusk Analyzes 3 Altcoin: NEO ANKR AVAX

PolarHusk, one of the most popular TradingView analysts; He analyzed the charts for Ankr (ANKR), Avalanche (AVAX) and NEO (NEO) and commented on 3 altcoins. Here are important topics from PolorHusk’s analysis …

Ankr (ANKR)

ANKR is trading at $ 0.0047, losing nearly 30% in the last 7 days. According to PolarHusk’s analysis, ANKR / BTC:

It returned to the low support zone on August 2.

It coincides with 200 days of dynamic support in the current region.

If the current region holds for 5-7 days, draws a reverse movement like a 2-bottom pattern on the charts and experiences RSI divergence, the foundations for a new bullish can be laid.

Avalanche (AVAX)

New entry or: pan AVAX has dropped nearly 10% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $ 3.90. According to the famous analyst’s estimates, in AVAX / BTC parity:

It is currently trading in a very critical support zone.

If support is received from 40 thousand Satoshi regions and the resistance point is broken, a new bull run may be encountered.

Popular analyst said that uncertainty prevails in the AVAX market for now and he prefers to watch it from a distance for now.

NEO (NEO)

NEO, which is on the list of 20 most valuable cryptocurrencies, has increased its value by about 2.5% in the last 24 hours, trading at $ 20.75. In NEO / BTC parity that breaks the support point on the trend line:

The previous support zone has been dropped and is now heading towards resistance.

The previous support point is in line with the dynamic region within the 50-day MA (moving average).

In order for the bulls to start running, the level of 2,100 satoshi must be exceeded.

If the bulls fail to take control, the bears can gain strength and the next target may be 1600 satoshi.



