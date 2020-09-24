PolarHusk Analyzes 3 Altcoin: NEO ANKR AVAX

PolarHusk, one of the most popular TradingView analysts; He analyzed the charts for Ankr (ANKR), Avalanche (AVAX) and NEO (NEO) and commented on 3 altcoins. Here are important topics from PolorHusk’s analysis …
Ankr (ANKR)
ANKR is trading at $ 0.0047, losing nearly 30% in the last 7 days. According to PolarHusk’s analysis, ANKR / BTC:
- It returned to the low support zone on August 2.
- It coincides with 200 days of dynamic support in the current region.
- If the current region holds for 5-7 days, draws a reverse movement like a 2-bottom pattern on the charts and experiences RSI divergence, the foundations for a new bullish can be laid.
Avalanche (AVAX)
New entry or: pan AVAX has dropped nearly 10% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $ 3.90. According to the famous analyst’s estimates, in AVAX / BTC parity:
- It is currently trading in a very critical support zone.
- If support is received from 40 thousand Satoshi regions and the resistance point is broken, a new bull run may be encountered.
Popular analyst said that uncertainty prevails in the AVAX market for now and he prefers to watch it from a distance for now.
NEO (NEO)
NEO, which is on the list of 20 most valuable cryptocurrencies, has increased its value by about 2.5% in the last 24 hours, trading at $ 20.75. In NEO / BTC parity that breaks the support point on the trend line:
- The previous support zone has been dropped and is now heading towards resistance.
- The previous support point is in line with the dynamic region within the 50-day MA (moving average).
- In order for the bulls to start running, the level of 2,100 satoshi must be exceeded.
- If the bulls fail to take control, the bears can gain strength and the next target may be 1600 satoshi.