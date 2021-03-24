Polar launches new sports smart watches for R $ 2,449

Polar announced on Wednesday (24) the launch of its two new smartwatches, Polar Ignite 2 and Polar Vantage M2, aimed at everyday use and sports, respectively. The watches are part of the Ignite and Vintage lines, which were a hit with fans of the brand.

“Polar offers a holistic experience, focusing on the user’s physical condition and mental well-being. We designed the new Ignite 2 and Vantage M2 to help athletes better understand their bodies, improve performance and provide all the tools to make the most of 2021 ”, comments Polar CEO Tomi Saario.

Polar Ignite 2

The watch can have its own personalized design, with a wide variety of colors, bracelets – including bracelets with Swarovski crystals. The Polar Ignite 2 model features pulse-based heart rate technology; Integrated GPS for tracking speed, distance and location; sleep monitoring features, with detailed information about the user’s night quality; and personalized training guidance according to the training history, with a weekly summary.

In addition, the watch continues with the other features of real-time heart rate measurement, compatible with other devices and features for music control, weather and cell phone notifications.

Polar Vintage M2

The multisport model of the Vintage line was designed to help athletes increase their performance on a daily basis. This is because the watch has a battery of up to 100 hours of duration in training mode and high precision in monitoring progress and recovery.

Among the features are: adaptable training plans, detailed information on the user’s physical recovery before the next workout; and other functions also available in Ignite 2, such as sleep monitoring, daily hydration reminders and cell phone notifications.

Availability

The Polar Vantage M2 is now available for pre-order for R $ 2,899, on the brand’s website. Polar Ignite 2, on the other hand, will be sold for R $ 2,449, with a pre-sale scheduled for April.