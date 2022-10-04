Pokimane Told Why She Wears Artificial Teeth Because Of Health Problems

Twitch star Pokimane spoke about some recent health complications that forced her to wear “artificial teeth.”

Recently, positive changes have been taking place in the life of Imane “Pokimane” Anis.

In her latest video, the super-popular Twitch streamer says she is working on forming healthy habits, such as keeping a diary, meditation and walking.

However, she also said that at that time she had some health complications, and shared what she was doing to help herself.

Pokimane told fans about his health problems

In a YouTube video from October 4, Enis explained that about a month ago she had a ringing in her right ear at night.

Worried, she turned to two different doctors who prescribed her different medications, thinking it could be either an infection of the inner ear or just nasal congestion.

Unfortunately, these medications did not help her problem and even aggravated the ringing, turning her life into “hell for a week.”

“I heard the ringing all the time. I couldn’t sleep properly. There was nothing I could do. I was so depressed. I had no appetite. I felt like a complete doo-doo,” she said.

Agreeing with the doctors, Poki dropped all medications and turned to a TMJ specialist, who suggested that her tinnitus was probably the result of inflammation of the jaw on the right side.

To help with this, Pokimane’s doctor prescribed her what she calls “fake teeth” that she wears on top of her real teeth to “help bring my jaw and my teeth into a position that is good for your breathing and your daily life.” types of activities.”

(The topic starts at 2:23)

Although it’s hard to tell in her video, Enis claims the artificial teeth are longer than her real ones and says she’s giving them a trial run over the next few weeks.

Pokimane’s latest revelation follows her decision to move away from drama on Twitch and focus on other areas of content creation, such as her YouTube channel, where she shared her daily life with fans, including talking about health issues like this one.