Pokimane tells how the CEO of the company wants to pay a streamer for a meeting with him

On October 12, the Twitch sensation Imane “Pokimane” met with another Twitch content creator Aria Saki. During the conversation, the first described an interaction in which a friend mentioned someone who wanted to meet the Twitch star.

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer reported that the aforementioned person wanted to meet her via zoom and was willing to pay for a bitcoin conversation. She said:

“You know, one of my friends told me that a guy tried to pay him to meet him. Even through Zoom in. He’s like, “Yes,” he’s like, “If you want to take cash, I’ll pay you with Bitcoin. I just want to meet her.”

At the 02:53 mark of Imane’s live broadcast on October 12, Aria Saki described how someone tried to pay a bouncer to gain access to the event.

The co-founder of OfflineTV took the opportunity to report that her friend said that some person was willing to pay bitcoin for interacting on the zoom phone with Pokimane. Aria Saki was taken aback when he heard this and exclaimed:

“My God, this is crazy! Probably the same guy, bro.”

Pokimane continued the discussion, reflecting on what was going on “behind the scenes”:

“At least my friend really told me. But it makes me wonder what’s going on behind the scenes that you’ve never heard of.”

Imane released some information about the man and stated that he is allegedly the CEO of the company:

“Some dudes are crazy, and this guy was the CEO of the company. That’s all I’m going to say. Yes, I mean, he has the money to do such nonsense.”

Aria Saki was stunned by this revelation and said in shock:

“Oh, my God! It’s weird.” Fans react to the streamer’s story.

The comments section on Youtube was flooded with fan reactions, and some viewers speculated about who could be the CEO who wanted to pay for a meeting with Imane:

Pokimane is one of the most influential female content creators in the streaming world. She became one of the first female streamers to gain more than nine million subscribers on her Twitch channel.

that he is a streamer, that he is a streamer Just to Chat, Pokimanye is also an avid player who has reached the highest echelons in several competitive games. On her channel, she played games such as Fortnite, League of Legends, Valorant, Among Us and Grand Theft Auto 5.