Pokimane says the “weird” CEO tried to pay his girlfriend for a meeting

The Twitch star Pokimane said that the CEO offered her friend money in exchange for arranging a meeting with her during a “strange” meeting.

Imane “Pokimane” Anis is the most popular woman on Twitch. With more than 9 million subscribers, she is the most popular female streamer on the platform and the 9th most popular TV company overall.

Unfortunately, Internet fame comes with some serious caveats. Throughout her career as a leading streamer on Twitch, Pokey has faced many uncomfortable interactions with both fans and trolls, in addition to being the victim of a vicious and sexist hate brigade earlier this year.

The TV presenter spoke about another unpleasant experience in her life as an online artist during a recent broadcast with her friend and fellow streamer Ariasaki.

Pokimane said that the CEO wanted to pay a lot of money to meet with her

On the air, she claimed that one of her friends was offered money for organizing a meeting between her and the CEO of the company.

“You know, one of my friends told me that a guy was trying to pay him to meet me,” she began. “Even through Zoom. He said, “If you don’t take cash, I’ll pay you with Bitcoin.” I just want to meet her.”

AriaSaki was stunned by the story and said, “My God, this is crazy.”

“At least my friend told me about it,” Pokey continued. “But it makes me wonder what’s going on behind the scenes that you haven’t even heard of? Some dudes are crazy, and this guy was like the CEO of a company. That’s all I’m going to say. I mean, that’s where he got the money to do this kind of shit. Strange.”

This is far from the first time Pokey has made offers to her obvious fans; during the last TwitchCon, a fan invited Pokimane to a meet-and-greet, which she quickly closed with a social ad: “Don’t invite people to TwitchCon.”