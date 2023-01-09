Twitch streamer Pokimane was speechless after ex-Manchester United star Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez gave her subscriptions.

Over the past few years, we’ve seen music stars, football players, and even government officials get on Twitch broadcasts. Fans love crossovers too, as hundreds of thousands of viewers watch when it happens.

It is noteworthy that the American politician Alexandria “AOC” Ocasio-Cortez broke records with her broadcast “Among Us” at the end of 2021. The stream has become one of the most popular events to date.

Now the two worlds have collided again, as former Manchester United player Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez left Twitch star Pokimane in shock after giving her subwoofers.

Pokimane is amazed that the football star gave submarines

The 26-year-old streamer was stunned by the end of her broadcast on January 8. While she was casually waiting for her Valorant game to start, a chat message caught her attention.

“CH14: Tell Pokey that we met at Roy’s a few days ago, we have the same coach,” the fan wrote, a message that came from Chicharito himself, which certainly attracted the attention of the Twitch streamer.

“Are you the one who gave submarines?!” she exclaimed. “No, guys, you won’t believe who it is.”

“This is Javier, one of the most famous footballers, whatever you call it, in the world.”

She continued: “Yes, do we have the same coach? And he gives subscriptions in my chat? It’s crazy.”

The 34-year-old Los Angeles Galaxy striker is streaming on Twitch, in parallel with his professional football career, and even signed a contract with the esports organization Complexity Gaming.

It’s fair to say that Pokey and her chat were stunned by the unexpected appearance of a football player on her channel.