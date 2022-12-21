Pokimane Freaked Out After xQc Ate His Toenails on Live TV

The Twitch Pokimane star couldn’t believe her eyes after seeing her fellow xQc streamer literally eat his own toenails during a live broadcast.

Twitch is a paradise for content of all kinds. On the purple streaming platform, users will find streamers broadcasting their foreign travels in real time, gamers bragging about their latest victories, and even people cooking delicious food in their kitchens.

However, for Pokimane, her tour on Twitch ended in shock after she discovered that one of her fellow broadcasters was doing something completely unconventional live.

xQc is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. With more than 11 million subscribers, he is already used to performing in front of an audience of tens of thousands of viewers at the same time, so it’s safe to say that he is not shy about doing certain things live.

One of those things is eating your own toenails. The juicer actually chewed her toenails several times on the air — this Pokiman became known during her own broadcast at the end of December 2022.

Pokimane screams after seeing xQc eating his own toenails

To make fun of him, Pokimane put his stream on top of hers and looked at him with a worried expression, gnawing on one of his big toenails.

“Fuck for real, xQc!” shouted Pokimane. However, her criticism quickly turned into screams as xQc actually swallowed the nail.

Of course, Pokey’s fans couldn’t help but troll her because of her reaction, prompting her to explain in detail what had just happened.

This is far from the first time Pokimane has jokingly “screamed” at xQc for his behavior; last month, Pokie grilled her fellow TV host over the state of his room, asking him if he knew how to do laundry after he appeared to struggle with his washing machine during the last broadcasts.