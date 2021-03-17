Poker Face: Natasha Lyonne to star in Rian Johnson series

Recently, it was announced that actress Natasha Lyonne, quite famous for starring in Netflix’s Russian Doll series, will star in Poker Face, the new series written by screenwriter Rian Johnson. The production is being developed directly for streaming Peacock, still not available in Brazil.

Lyonne is currently preparing to film the new episodes of the streaming giant’s comedy and mystery series. In addition to giving life to the character Nadia Vulvokov, she also serves as executive producer and supervisor of the project’s scripts.

In addition, his most recent credits include his appearances in the animations Bless the Harts and Big Mouth, in addition to The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Oscar nominated film.

Poker Face will bet on the development of fragmented cases throughout the exhibition of the episodes

Rian Johnson, previously nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Knives Out, will also be one of the directors of Poker Face. In all, the project will have 10 episodes lasting about an hour. The companies T-Street and MRC Television manage the jobs.

The production is described as a series of very entertaining mystery and full of captivating characters, with deeply dramatic plots and a new case to be solved in each episode – thus composing a fragmented narrative.

In an official statement released to the press, the screenwriter stated that this is the type of plot he likes to take to the public. “It’s my happy place,” he said.

In the same bulletin, he took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of Natasha Lyonne in the series team and also showed that he was excited for the beginning of filming. “Having Natasha as the protagonist is a dream and we found the perfect home [for the series] at Peacock,” he concluded.

Let’s wait for more news!