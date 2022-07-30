Pokemon: Who is Ash Ketchum’s strongest traveling companion?

Ash Ketchum traveled with many fellow travelers throughout the Pokemon anime, but there is one of Ash’s friends who is stronger than everyone else. Although not all of Ash’s friends shared the same ambitions as Ash, many of them actually became experienced Pokemon trainers. By the time Ash met them, some of them were already quite experienced, as some of them were already gym managers at the time.

Most of Ash’s friends and fellow travelers set their sights on achieving their own goals. The friends Ash traveled with allowed the anime to explore various aspects of the Pokemon world, not just limited to battles and the Pokemon League. The audience learned about Pokemon contests and Pokemon exhibitions, as well as what it takes to become a Pokemon breeder.

While Ash’s rivals in the Pokemon anime often told Ash more about what it means to be a Pokemon trainer and about new combat strategies, his friends often contributed to expanding his narrow worldview and teaching him more about Pokemon and their inherent nature. Fortunately, Ash was always willing to learn new skills from his friends, which only improved his own Pokemon trainer skills. Some friends stood out more than others, especially compared to Ash, with their Pokemon trainer skills. Pokémon Journeys and Pokémon Master Journeys have given the anime the opportunity to revisit some of Ash’s old friends, which makes it interesting to see which of Ash’s past companions was the strongest then and now.

Misty and Brock in Kanto and Joto

Misty and Brock traveled with Ash through the first two regions of the Pokémon franchise. Brock, however, traveled further than the Kanto region and the Joto region. Both Misty and Brock in the Pokemon anime are in a relatively equal position when it comes to their Pokemon trainer skills.

Although Misty wasn’t technically the head of the Cerulean City gym when they met Ash, she had been running a water-type gym since the third version of the Pokémon, Ruby and Sapphire anime. Misty is also an aspiring water Pokemon master. Misty’s strength as a coach lies in her ability to overcome her fears. She used to be afraid of insect-type Pokemon, but traveled with Ash to Mercott Island, which is known for its rare insect-type Pokemon. She was also deathly afraid of Gyarados, despite the fact that it was a water-type Pokemon, due to a traumatic incident in childhood, but was able to tame one of them near the end of Misty’s run as Ash’s traveling companion. Her determination to overcome her fears and her determination to show her sisters that the Cerulean Gym is necessary to gain proper combat experience proved Misty’s character as a trainer. However, her prejudice in favor of typically “cute” Pokemon severely limited her team’s strength potential, especially during her journey with Ash.

Brock, like Misty, was the head of the Pokemon gym in Pewter City, specializing in Stone-type Pokemon. He traveled with Ash through many regions, not only Kanto and Joto, but also Hoenn and Sinno. Despite his considerable skills as a Pokemon trainer, Brock’s real passion is taking care of Pokemon. In his travels with Ash, he learned a lot about taking care of Pokemon and becoming a Pokemon breeder, skills that he also passed on to his friends, and now aspires to become a full-fledged Pokemon doctor. Brock’s strength as a Pokemon trainer stems from his knowledge of Pokemon care. He knows the limitations and strengths of the Pokemon he trains better than anyone else. Brock does manage to fight Ash for his money many times during their training battles, but his heart was not so much in the battles with Pokemon as in caring, and this was often manifested in his strategy, which lacked creativity and even determination.

May in the Hoenn region

Mei, one of Ash’s other companions in the Hoenn region, in addition to Brock and Mei’s younger brother Max, has gone through a significant development path during the third generation of Pokemon anime. Although she was initially very afraid of Pokemon, Mei later discovered her passion for being the main Pokemon coordinator, and participated in many Pokemon contests in the Hoenn region. Currently, May has a pretty strong team, which includes Blaziken, Venusaur, Glaceon and Beautifly. Starting with the anime “Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire”, Mei visited the Kanto and Joto regions, participating in Pokemon contests there.

May’s strength as a coach lies in her competitive spirit. She knows what her Pokemon are capable of, both in terms of beautiful presentation and in terms of battles, and although she knows that Competition battles and standard Pokemon battles are very different beasts, she learns a lot from Ash in her journey and includes it in her life. her strategy.