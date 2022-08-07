Pokemon: What stats should you always train EV

The statistical aspect of competitive Pokemon can be confusing and overwhelming for less experienced players, especially when it comes to learning the value of effort. These hidden characteristics, which trainers colloquially call EV, can be changed for each individual value – attack, special attack, defense, special defense, speed and HP. Improving proper stats can be crucial when competing in ranking fights with other coaches, as matches are often intense and can be solved in just one move.

Although the EV system in Pokémon has undergone various changes and adjustments in the main games, the basic principle has remained the same since its introduction in Generation 1: maximize the abilities and effectiveness of this Pokemon. The games provide many opportunities for electric vehicle training, some of which are more cost-effective than others. Players have the opportunity to battle specific Pokemon in the wild to power up their respective electric vehicles, which often takes a lot of time, but they also have access to valuable in-game items such as protein, iron, calcium, zinc, carbohydrates and health points that can achieve the same effect.

Electric car training has never been a necessity when you embark on the single-player adventure part of Pokemon games, as the difficulty is never particularly high. However, EVs are becoming a much more important factor for those looking for more complex endgame content, such as competitive battles where stronger Pokemon are required. In addition, it is also important that trainers invest EV in the correct statistics to fully unlock the potential of their Pokemon.

How to Decide which stats are best for EV Train Pokémon

In Pokémon: Sword and Shield, where the current ranking format will remain until the release of Pokémon: Scarlet and Violet, each Pokemon has a place to allocate 510 EV, while 252 is the maximum amount that can be invested in one stat. When deciding which electric vehicles to train for the corresponding Pokemon, it is important to first study the areas in which it has naturally strong basic characteristics. For example, the Rhyperior in Pokémon: Sword and Shield has a naturally high base attack of 140 and a high base defense characteristic of 130, so a reasonable option would be to invest 252 EV in each of these characteristics, which are already above average, when using the remaining ones. a place to replenish his hp.

Generally speaking, EV training consists of investing points in areas that already boast strength, ignoring the glaring weaknesses that in the case of Rhyperior will be his special 55 base defense. Competitive Pokemon battles largely revolve around matches and having a well-balanced team, rather than around well-balanced individual Pokemon. However, there are some exceptions to the general rule.

For some Pokemon, basic stats are naturally distributed in such a way that trainers can choose which type of attacker or defender they will become. For example, Tyrannitar and Drapul have abnormally high physical attack characteristics that could potentially classify them as pseudo-legendary Pokemon, but they also have fairly respectable special attack characteristics. Thanks to the special attack-enhancing nature and proper EV training, both Pokemon can be transformed into pure special attack sweepers, and access to unexpected techniques such as Lightning Strike can provide excellent coverage in terms of matches. It’s also a great way to catch opponents off guard, as they will most likely prepare for a physical attack after seeing one of these two specific Pokemon in a group.

Taking the time to properly train EV in Pokemon can sometimes seem tedious, but it’s really the only way to make sure that every Pokemon will be able to work to the best of their abilities. In competitive battles, players are almost guaranteed to meet trainers with the same or higher level of knowledge, their own unique strategies and Pokemon with proper EV. Competitive Pokemon battles can become one of the most challenging and rewarding events in games when two trainers are fully prepared for a face-to-face battle.