Pokemon VGC: The best walls for competitive play

Pokemon are liked by fans all over the world. Competitive and multiplayer gaming has been part of the franchise since the beginning, and over time Pokemon VGC has become more popular than ever.

Both beginners and experts know that the competitive world is not as simple as Pokemon training. Players should keep in mind the different roles, combat methods, and cores used in teams.

The “wall” plays an important supporting role. The walls are a protective front for any combination of Pokemon. They are designed to stay on the field for a long time to take damage and provide support to their attacking teammates. They function as a solid barrier to the enemy’s advance, capable of withstanding heavy damage and often even slowly nullifying the other side. Below are some of the best walls in competitive Pokemon.

Quagsair

HP: 95

Attack: 85

Protection: 85

Sp. Atk: 65

Sp. Protection: 65

Speed: 35

Quagsair, although it looks incredibly stupid, occupies a special place in defensive teams. It was first seen in generation II, and its typification distinguishes it as a wall. Water/earth means he doesn’t have many weak points, and typing means he has access to a decent set of moves that gets an attack bonus of the same type. Burn, in particular, deals damage to opponents, and there is a chance that it will also leave them with a burn. In addition, of course, an Earthquake is another offensive move with good type coverage.

His ability to Unaware is convenient to have in the team. This causes Quagsire to ignore all status changes from his opponents and neutralize any gains or drops on the field. His defense characteristic is missing, but he has access to the “Recovery” movement to stay on the field longer.

Porigon2

HP: 85

Attack: 80

Protection: 90

Sp. Atk: 105

Sp. Protection: 95

Speed: 60

Porygon2 is not an outstanding wall like some Pokemon on this list, but it is surprisingly sturdy on the battlefield. Porygon2 is another Pokemon of the second generation. With the Eviolite item, its basic defensive characteristics are enhanced, which gives it more mass, so it won’t be easy to knock it out. His recovery is solid, as with the “Recovery” movement. In addition, his “Tracking” ability means that he can switch into battle frequently without being negatively affected by opponents’ abilities.

Techniques like Toxic and Thunderwave make it auxiliary, but it is very vulnerable to Poison. Fortunately, players can confidently remove it from combat using Teleport without worrying about their next Pokemon taking any damage. On offense, he really shines only when Dynamaxed because of his Download and Analytical abilities. Both give an attack boost when activated.

Toxapex

HP: 50

Attack: 63

Protection: 152

Sp. Atk: 53

Sp. Protection: 142

Speed: 35

Toxapex was introduced in generation VII. It has a significant portion of its Defense and Sp. Defenses. It almost exclusively functions as a defensive wall, and players should not expect to get a lot of damage from it. This is one of the most stubborn Pokemon, as it is difficult to knock him out with his recovery skills. The regenerator is partly to blame for this. The hidden ability restores 1/3 of its health every time it is disabled. In addition, he has access to Recover and the Black Sludge item.

However, Toxic, Baneful Bunker and Toxic Spikes are reliable passive attacking techniques, so players can take some damage from Toxapex. These moves allow Toxapex to nullify the health of its opponents by staying on its feet for a long time. The skald is a more direct offensive action, but its attack is quite low, so a potential burn means more to players than damage.

Blissy

HP: 255

Attack: 10

Protection: 10

Sp. Atk: 75

Sp. Protection 135

Speed: 55

The Bliss, introduced in the second generation, has the highest HP in the entire series and a good Sp. Protection stat. This is a popular Pokemon for the support role due to the fact that it has recovery techniques such as Wish, Softboiled and Heal Bell. It can also support attack with Toxic, Stealth Rock and Thunderwave. Blissey is a fantastic choice and an indisputable tool for team synergy and defense—based strategy.

Compared to the previous stage of its Sp. Atk allows it to perform Flamethrower-like movements, but its wall function is generally most useful for players. Players should remember that attackers and wall breakers won’t have much trouble knocking out Bliss because of his low defense and speed.

Lunala

hp: 137

Attack: 113

Protection: 89

Sp. Atk: 137

Sp. Protection: 107

Speed: 97

Lunala is a legendary character introduced in Generation VII, serving as the mascot of Pokemon Moon. He has a somewhat balanced distribution of characteristics, mostly there is no basic protection, but his biggest weakness is vulnerability to dark and ghostly types. However, he has a strong defensive front with high HP and Sp. Defenses. combined with his Shadow Shield ability. Shadow Shield reduces all damage dealt to him when his HP is full.

His set of movements is offensive and defensive. His auxiliary techniques include “Calm Mind”, “Hypnosis”, “Protection” and “Roost”.