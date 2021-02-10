Pokemon unleashes madness in adults for McDonald’s ‘Happy Meals’

This year, Pokémon is celebrating its 25th anniversary and partnered with McDonald’s to include special cards and toys on menus known as Happy Meals for kids. The problem is that merchandise related to the famous Nintendo video game is collectible and the adults who grew up watching it are doing everything they can to hoard it.

Starting this Tuesday, February 9, McDonald’s Happy Meals include a pack of Pokémon trading cards in a special edition for the 25th anniversary. Each pack contains four exclusive cards representing each region’s starter Pokémon and Pikachu, and some are holographic. There are also stickers and toys in the special Happy Meals.

Pokemon Cards from Happy Meals!

Donated all the food to the less fortunate ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1EZ90Qpm4l — AwesomeAdam🐲 (@AwesomeAdamTV) February 9, 2021

In total there are 50 trading cards and 25 of them have the Pokémon logo.

The value of the older Pokémon cards has apparently increased every week. A McDonald’s Happy Meal sells for around $ 3 depending on the food, and some resellers are offering a pack of cards on Ebay for $ 30 to $ 100 or more.

There are also reports that some people are selling the Pokémon cards in the original shipping boxes.

A Nintendolife report picked up complaints on Twitter that complete boxes of cards on eBay sell for more than $ 800.

@McDonalds @Pokemon @eBay this is not cool, your employees scalping these while my kids can't get them with a paid meal pic.twitter.com/P2KXYV0otR — jimmy bond (@jimmybond613) February 9, 2021

It is not difficult to conclude that the only way these boxes could get into the hands of resellers is through an underground business with a McDonald’s employee.

The official day of Pokemon is February 27, but at the rate of resale of the cards, it seems that the children will be without them.