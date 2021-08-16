Pokémon Unite Will Have Blissey As The Next Healer

Expanding the list of creatures present on the Pokémon Unite selection screen, the game’s production team announced that Blissey is the next fighter to join the support team. Its release date has been confirmed for next Wednesday (18th).

Although she still doesn’t have a move list for her, it’s to be expected that she will start out as Chansey and unlock the last form after evolving a few levels. From the first video released, it is possible to see that the nurse assistant Joy in the animation will have a basic attack that allows her to attack opponents from a distance with eggs, and Unite Move makes her run towards an ally to help him with a temporary protection against attacks.

Blissey is an egg-cellent Supporter Pokémon with moves that heal or increase basic attack speed! Its Unite Move, Bliss Assistance, allows it to dash to an ally’s aid and protect that ally from attacks. Bring your allies happiness with Blissey, coming 8/18 to #PokemonUNITE! pic.twitter.com/gI1moTmoUM — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 16, 2021

Did you like the addition? It’s worth mentioning that at the moment Pokémon Unite is only available for Switch, but it will make its way to Android and iOS sometime in September.