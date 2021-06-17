Pokémon UNITE Will Arrive On Nintendo Switch And Mobiles This Summer

Pokémon UNITE: In a new trailer, the long-awaited Pokémon MOBA confirms its release date on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices: the months of July and September. Although the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021 was a few days ago, the fair could not leave us without our share of succulent news about the Pokémon saga. On this occasion, the protagonist delivery of them has been Pokémon Unite, a new and revolutionary bet within the series. Pokémon Unite is a MOBA in the style of League of Legends in which we will play 5 against 5 battles in real time. But there are still more changes, because the game will be free-to-play, it will arrive, in addition to Nintendo Switch, to mobile devices (Android and iOS), and it will have cross-play between both platforms. The news announced today are related to its recently confirmed release date: July 2021 on Nintendo Switch and September 2021 on mobile phones (that is, we can get the hang of it … this summer!).

Serebii Update: Pokémon UNITE is crossplay and you do not require a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play. It also includes a native voice chat option on both platforms, a friends list and a native text/stamp chat https://t.co/gDbXkIa6cr pic.twitter.com/BqzxSoKfmz — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 17, 2021

If we use our Nintendo Account or our Pokémon Trainer Club account to play, we can go from Nintendo Switch to mobile phones without losing our advances or the content that we have purchased on the other platform. In addition, the game does not require a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online (so you will not have to pay to enjoy its multiplayer) and includes, among other functions, voice chat and a list of friends with its own chat system and stickers . The only bad news seems to be due to the translation, since the Spanish account of Pokémon on YouTube informs us that Pokémon Unite will not be in Spanish on the way out. It will only arrive in Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean. Of course, the small print also informs us that we can find it in Spanish later.

Pokémon Unite will be the second installment of the saga this year after the notable return of Pokémon Snap and a new chapter of it on mobile devices, where we can also find, for example, the Pokémon Smile and Pokémon Café Mix applications. And it will not be the last in 2021, because for Christmas we have the remakes of Pokémon Pearl and Diamond. Good times to go out and get everyone.