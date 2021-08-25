Pokémon Unite To Add Blastoise in September

Pokémon Unite: We see the creature in action. The most nostalgic may remember it as their first Pokémon, since along with Charmander and Bulbasaur, Squirtle (the original form of Blastoise) was part of the initials of the Red and Blue editions. Of course, all of them have appeared in many other installments of the already long-lived saga.

Pokémon Unite has already reached one million pre-registered on iOS and Android

Until the game hits mobile on September 22, Pokémon Unite has launched the pre-registration campaign for launch. To encourage players to do so, the company has offered a series of rewards that will be released as they reach their target numbers. Through social networks, they have indicated that at least 1 million users have already been pre-registered, so the first reward has already been achieved, 1,000 Aeos Tickets!

And what about the following goals? Upon reaching 2.5 million, trainers will be able to get a Pikachu Unite License, while the 5 million figure will secure Pikachi Matsuri’s Holowear.

Pokémon Unite is a free-to-play game, that is, it can be downloaded for free, but with microtransactions.