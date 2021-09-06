Pokémon Unite Receives Its First Official Tournament

Pokémon Unite has been around for some time now, and it was just a matter of time before it received its first official competition. And, according to the Serebii website, it has been announced for Japan and should take place on September 19th.

According to the page, the competition in question will be sponsored by the JCG and will involve simple elimination matches until the formation of the final brackets and, consequently, the decision of the winning team.

It was also mentioned that applications from a maximum of 256 teams will be accepted, and of course you have to live in Japan to compete for one of these places in the competition. In any case, it is interesting to note the movement and imagine that, very soon, more competitions like these should take place in more countries around the globe.

It is worth remembering that, later this month, the title will finally reach devices with Android and iOS systems, where pre-registrations have already exceeded 5 million interested in the game – and if it hits the new target of 7.5 million pre-registrations , all players will receive an additional 1,000 Aeos Tickets to start their journey.