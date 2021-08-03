Pokémon Unite: Patch Fixes Bugs And Will Buff And Nerf Monsters

Pokémon Company announced yesterday (02) that Pokémon Unite will receive a new patch tomorrow (44). The MOBA will have fixes for technical issues (including in the texts) and several new balance changes in the abilities of pocket monsters.

The free title was released on July 21 for Nintendo Switch and is slated to hit Android and iOS phones in September. Despite thousands of players in the short time of release, the game has suffered from complaints related to bugs and imbalance.

Regarding the balance between the characters, The Pokémon Company recognized the need to change some stats. See below all the buffs and nerfs that 14 PokéBmon will receive in the next patch:

Charizard

Flamethrower: reduced cooldown and effect on opposing Pokémon strengthened;

Fire Punch: Effect on opposing Pokémon strengthened;

Fire Blast: Reduced cooldown and effect on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Talonflame

Acrobatics: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increases;

Aerial Ace: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increases;

Aerial Ace+: damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increases;

Fly: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increases.

venosaur

Sludge Bomb: Damage and effect to opposing Pokémon increase;

Petal Dance: move upgrade;

Solar Beam: reduced cooldown;

Unite Move: Verdant Anger deals more damage to opposing Pokémon.

absol

Basic Attack: bugs fixed;

Night Slash: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increases;

Sucker Punch: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increases.

Wigglytuff

The following stats were improved: Defense, Sp. Def and HP;

Double Slap: Damage and effect to opposing Pokémon increase;

Sing: Effect dealt to opposing Pokémon increases;

Dazzling Gleam: bugs fixed.

eldegoss

Cotton Guard: extended cooldown and decreased HP restoration;

Cotton Spore: Reduced cooldown, effect dealt to opposing Pokémon increases and Defense and Sp. Def stats of the move become stronger;

Unite Move: Cotton Cloud Crash has decreased HP restoration.

Cinderace

Attack stats have been decreased;

Blaze Kick: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreases;

Feint: downgrade no move;

Pyro Ball: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon has increased.

Gengar

Basic Attack: bugs fixed;

Shadow Ball: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased;

Hex: downgrade no move;

Dream Eater: Move upgrade.

Zeroor

Spark: bugs fixed;

Wild Charge: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon has increased and cooldown has been reduced;

Unite Move: Plasma Gale deals less damage to opposing Pokémon.

Cramorant

Whirlpool: deals less damage to opposing Pokémon;

Dive: deals more damage to opposing Pokémon.

Machamp

Basic Attack: bugs fixed;

Cross Chop: deals less damage to opposing Pokémon;

Close Combat: Deals more damage to opposing Pokémon.

Lucario

Power-Up Punch: bugs fixed;

Bone Rush: bugs fixed.

greninja

Basic Attack: bugs fixed.

Alolan Ninetales

Snow Warning: bugs fixed.

So, what did you think of the Pokémon Unite buffs and nerfs? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!