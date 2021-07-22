Pokémon Unite Is Now Available For Switch

Pokémon Unite: Switch owners looking for new experiences within the Pokémon franchise can now download Pokémon Unite, officially launched on Nintendo’s latest platform this Wednesday (21).

Pokémon Unite is the series’ bet in the world of MOBAs, and in this game you can choose creatures such as Snorlax, Mr. Mime, Pikachu, Squirtle and Charmander to participate in combat between teams formed by five players in search of mastery of the greatest amount of domes scattered on a map. Currently, the main modality declares the team with the highest amount of points as the winner.

See a little bit of how the game works in the following video:

Remember that the title will also have an edition aimed at Android and iOS, which will be available sometime in September.