Pokémon Unite Has Already Been Downloaded 9 Million Times on Switch

At this point in the championship, many already believe that Pokémon Unite is a success. Proof of this is that the Switch version of the title has been downloaded 9 million times around the globe.

To celebrate the occasion, the team responsible for the game used the official Twitter profile to announce that all players will receive 2,000 Aeos Tickets in their accounts for free from September 29th.

It is noteworthy that the game will be released in versions for Android and iOS next Wednesday (22), which should further increase this download mark.

