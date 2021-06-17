Pokémon Unite: Game News To Be Released Tomorrow

Pokémon Unite: Through its official Twitter profile, the Pokémon Company shared with its followers that this Thursday (17th), important information about the Pokémon Unite game will be shared with all fans. Although the announcement did not reveal any other details about these news, the provocation brought diverse speculations among the public. Pokémon Unite is the MOBA of the franchise that should be released for Nintendo Switch and mobile soon. Even though the initial reviews were not very favorable, there are high expectations as to what this important information is.

In February of this year, the Pokémon Company had spoken about production for the last time so far, citing some aspects of game development. At that point, according to them, there were still many adjustments to be made. Does the news to be shared refer to these general fixes?

Check out the full publication below:

Attention, Trainers! An important #PokemonUNITE news update is coming! Check back tomorrow to learn more! pic.twitter.com/8LoQceXbf5 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 16, 2021

Pokémon Unite: Learn about new game development

For those unfamiliar with the game, it’s a MOBA (like LoL or Dota) that brings pocket monsters as playable characters. Game matches, limited to a specific time, consist of divergent teams made up of up to five players.

The great thing about the game is that there are no items to be purchased: the evolution of skills and attributes comes through the evolution of Pokémon. Also, there is a time limit, unlike other games in the genre.