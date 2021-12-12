Pokémon Unite Gains New Characters And Game Modes In Festive Event

Pokémon Company International has announced special holiday-themed additions to Pokémon Unite, the MOBA based on pocket monsters.

Among the new additions, players will have access to the unprecedented event “Snowball Battle”, which can be found in Shivre City. The seasonal event event that celebrates the festive season is available between December 15th of this year and January 16th, 2022.

The kickoff of the new festive event has already been given, with Tsareena’s arrival on the battlefield. The Little Monster is an All-Rounder that offers “new tactical opportunities and fun ways to play” with its Trop Kick and Grassy Glide moves. According to the Pokémon Company, players can redeem a Unite License from Tsareena for free until December 31, 2021.

Dragonite is another Pokémon that arrives in Unite this year, becoming a playable character on December 20th. More information, including a preview of the gameplay, will be revealed soon on the game’s social media.

As previously mentioned, from the 15th of this month, trainers will be able to visit Shivre City to participate in the “Snowball Battle”, in which knocked-out monsters are temporarily transformed into snowmen. According to the producer, even frozen, they “can still provide tactical information to their friends while they wait to get back into battle.”

In addition, players can still get a gift box by defeating Delibird, Pokémon Delivery, and receiving a random battle item that can be used once during the game. When you open the box, the item equipped by your little monster is replaced by a new one, making matches more dynamic by requiring a higher level from the trainers.