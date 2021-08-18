Pokémon Unite Arrives on Android and iOS in Late September

Available on Switch since July 21st, Pokémon Unite was set to hit Android and iOS sometime in September. However, this Wednesday (18) we received the exact date when this will happen: the 22nd.

If you are interested in enjoying the game on mobile devices, it is now possible to pre-register for both versions. Whoever does this will receive some bonuses for Pikachu as a reward.

Another important detail is that the smartphone version of the game will feature crossplay with the edition intended for Switch, ensuring that you can enjoy this journey alongside your friends regardless of the platform they are on.

Finally, it was said that the title will receive two more fighters in the future: Mamoswine and Sylveon, but there is still no definition of what will be the role of each of them on the battlefield. This Wednesday (18), for example, we’ll have Blissey invading the arenas as the new support focused on healing.