Pokémon Unite arrives in July on Switch and September on Android/iOS

Pokémon Unite: The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios had announced that we would have news about Pokémon Unite, the MOBA of the franchise, this Thursday (17), and they are certainly good for those waiting for the game: the month of launch of the title in both Switch and on Android and iOS was revealed.

According to an official statement from the company responsible for the Pocket Monsters franchise, the title will be available on Nintendo’s console as early as next July, while mobile devices will start fighting the title in September. Exact dates must be shared later.

It was also mentioned that plans are to allow the owners of the three platforms to play each other, as well as offering the possibility to use the Pokemon Trainer Club account or the Nintendo Account on all consoles to synchronize progress between devices.

Finally, the team also released a new trailer that you can see further up in this news and gives an extra idea of ​​the package present in this new entry of one of Nintendo’s most popular franchises.

