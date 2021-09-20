Pokémon Trading Card Game Live is Revealed for PC and Mobile

Pokémon celebrates 25 years in 2021, and to celebrate the occasion, Pokémon Company International has announced the release of Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, a new app for those who enjoy Nintendo’s monster-based card game that they don’t have yet. set release date.

According to the company, this is the first time that players will be able to have fun using smartphones, tablets and even a desktop to play the classic card game. If you’re curious to see how everything will work, you can see a little bit of the game in action in the following video:

Finally, the company also revealed that the Pokémon Prints Illustrated Online app will be deactivated shortly before the arrival of Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, but that interested parties can migrate player data from one title to another.

So, did you like the news? Leave your message in the space below for comments.