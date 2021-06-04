Pokémon: The Incredible Record Numbers of The Card Game in 2020

Pokémon: The Pokémon Company shares on its website the updated data corresponding to the end of the last fiscal year in video games and cards The Pokémon Company has updated its official web portal with the data corresponding to the end of the last fiscal year, which ended on February 28, 2021 in this case. The Japanese giant, which owns Pokémon as a media franchise, has sold more than 380 million video games since February 1996; localized into a total of nine languages ​​- the first title to do so was Pokémon Sun and Moon in 2016. The card game, meanwhile, accumulates 34.1 billion cards.

2020, the best year in the history of The Pokémon Company

The company led by Tsunekazu Ishihara since 1998, the year it was founded, has since identified the capabilities of Pokémon as a franchise, not only for video games, but also with a view to the international market through merchandising and derivative products. Card games, backpacks, stuffed animals, movies, animation series, food… It is the card game, however, the one that comes out the best, consolidated as one of the three most successful Trading Card Games in the world; along with Magic: The Gathering (Wizards of the Coast) and Yu-Gi-Oh! (Konami). The Pokémon card game has been localized to a total of thirteen languages ​​so far.

According to the market analyst Serkan Toto, from Kantan Games, The Pokémon Company has closed the year with 1,100 million dollars in turnover, of which it has obtained an operating profit of 254 million dollars and a net profit of 170 million dollars. Dollars. Record of benefits for the company.

Superlative growth from 2020 to 2021 in the Pokémon universe

To put the data in context, the latest official data we had regarding millions of video games and cards corresponds to the end of March 2020. Then, The Pokémon Company reported accumulated figures of 368 million premium games (leaving free-to-play titles aside); and a total of 30.4 million letters. In other words, during fiscal year 2020/21, 12 million Pokémon video games and 3.7 billion collectible cards from the official Pokémon Trading Card Games were sold; 1.6 billion cards were sold last year.

What Happened to the Pokémon Card Game in 2020

The card game has seen its sales skyrocket over the last year, to the point where demand has been well above supply. The most recent expansions in the main markets have been exhausted and, above all, a lot of speculation has been born around the first sets. The trend of card openings live or through videos posted on portals such as YouTube and Twitch enchant viewers, who share the suspense of knowing if the creator of content is going to get the most rarity cards; those that are least likely to appear.

The Pokémon Company faces this fiscal year with the premiere of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl for Nintendo Switch on November 19, 2021 by the ILCA studio; on the other hand, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the new playable open-world approach from Game Freak under the genre of adventure and action RPG, scheduled for January 28, 2022.