Pokemon that used to be the strongest (before they were pampered)

Pokemon battles are at the core of the game, and it has undergone many changes over the years and generations. Between different generations of games, some drastic changes are being made to the fighting, such as adding new types, removing or adding moves, or weakening some Pokemon on the ground. Some Pokemon were so dominant in the meta that soon after they found themselves in the spotlight, Pokemon imposed quite large nerfs on them.

A common nerf known in Pokemon, is a dragon–type nerf with the introduction of a magic type. Dragon-type Pokemon dominated the meta in competitive battles, and Game Freak added fairy-type Pokemon to weaken the dragon-type, making the fairy super effective against the dragon and immune to it. However, this forced the Fairy to take the position of the Dragon as the strongest type of Pokemon.

And although Pokemon types get a lot of changes, individual Pokemon also undergo changes. For some Pokemon, the overall basic statistics increase, for some it is weakened, and the abilities of some Pokemon even change. Some of these changes are necessary as some Pokemon were so oppressive in combat that they were almost impossible to handle.

Talonflame dominated the battles during Pokémon X and Y

Talonflame was introduced as a regional Pokémon bird by Pokémon X and Y’s Kalos and made an indelible impression. Talonflame has been incredibly strong since its inception because of its characteristics, but there was one feature that made Talonflame so powerful, and that was its ability. Talonflame had a proprietary ability called Gale Wings, which during Pokémon X and Y gave all Talonflame flying attacks a +1 priority rating. Because of this increase in priority, Talonflame spammed Brave Bird in all online battles and competitive meta, since Talonflame almost always moved first (unless the opponent used a move with a higher priority, such as “Helping Hand” or “Defense”). And such a powerful attack as the Brave Bird, combined with a high attack characteristic and a STAB bonus, made Talonflame extremely depressing in battle.

Gale Wings quickly got nervous before the next generation of Pokemon with Pokémon Sun and Moon. It has been changed that Gale Wings will give Talonflame +1 to priority in its Flying type moves only when it has full HP. And since Brave Bird deals recoil damage, Talonflame will only be able to take down one Brave Bird before losing the advantage of Gale Wings. Or, if the opposing team creates such a danger as Stealth Rock, Talonflame, in fact, will not have any abilities at all. Despite the fact that the Gale Wings nerf was necessary, it completely took Talonflame out of meta, and now it’s just a mediocre Pokemon.

Mega Kangaskhan was an overwhelming force in Pokémon X & Y

Pokémon X and Y introduced a lot of new Pokemon that dominated the meta, and this is largely due to the introduction of Mega Evolution. Many little-used Pokemon like Mawile, Manectric and Lopunny have had to see a lot more games because of their newfound strength. However, Kangaskhan was definitely the Pokemon that benefited the most from his new Mega evolution.

Mega Kangaskhan was very popular, and a new ability was introduced along with it, and it was a new ability Parental connection. The parental connection made Kangaskhan’s child attack with him, which means that all Mega Kangaskhan’s attacks will again deal 50% of the initial damage. Although this is quite powerful in itself, Mega Kangaskhan also had access to the Power-Up Punch reception, which increases the user’s attack rate by one step with each hit. This means that Mega Kangaskhan will receive two attack boosts in one turn, which will make him a powerful, oppressive force that is difficult to defeat.

Mega Kangaskhan was soon weakened though after he dominated almost all the battles he participated in. First, Parental Bond has been weakened, so an extra hit deals 25% damage instead of the original 50%. Kangaskhan has also lost access to the Power-Up Punch reception, which means that Kangaskhan will not be able to abuse the double attack boost. Like Talonflame, it is one of the strongest Pokemon in Pokémon X and Y, but Mega Kangaskhan lost most of its relevance after nerf and lost its place as one of the strongest Pokemon.

Thundurus Forcibly Makes changes to the Competitive Pokemon Meta for Black & White

The VGC competitive meta for Pokemon undergoes changes between each season: from the resolution of Pokemon in the format to nerfs and the changes that Pokemon receive. Competitive Pokemon during the fifth generation, black and white Pokemon, were especially interesting, since only Pokemon represented together with the Unova region were allowed to participate. This has led to the emergence of many unique commands, but during this time a lot of meta has also appeared.