Pokemon Tells Why It Doesn’t Prioritize Twitch and YouTube Content in 2023

Sensational Twitch streamer Imane “Pokimane” Anis has revealed her goals for 2023 and is putting content on the back burner for the first time.

Pokimane’s time spent online in 2022 was filled with incredible moments: from leading the charge against gambling on Twitch to an annoying wardrobe malfunction — there were many ups and downs this year.

The situation changed dramatically in July when the Moroccan-born Canadian took a break from content to recover her mental health before finally returning in September to an updated Twitch streaming schedule.

Since Pokimane is already paying less attention to his content on Twitch and more on TikTok, it looks like 2023 will be much less busy for the 26-year-old.

Pokimane explains plans to “evolve” in 2023

In her personal Twitter account, Pokimane said that since the new year she has completely updated her priorities in order to become better.

According to Enis, her main goals in 2023 are to “experience the new” and “find the best shape in my life.”

She further explained that this would mean less focus on streaming on Twitch and making videos on YouTube, but suggested that in the long run this choice would be better for her.

“This may be the first year when content is not a priority for me,” she added. “But I think it’s better to explore, develop and produce more when I want to.”

We still have to see how the year will turn out for Pokimane, but since the streamer promises to get in great physical shape, there may even be a chance that we will see her fight with another influential person at the upcoming boxing event.