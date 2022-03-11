Pokémon TCG Presents Its New Expansion: Sword And Shield-Astral Radiance

Pokémon: The Pokémon Trading Card Game introduces the gameplay of the Radiant Pokémon and provides its official release date. The Pokémon Company has unveiled the new Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) expansion, Sword & Shield—Astral Radiance, hitting stores around the world beginning May 27, 2022. Additionally, this expansion will not be a either, but it is inspired by Pokémon Legends Arceus, it will offer the debut of numerous Pokémon of Hisui and, above all, it will introduce a new mechanic: Radiant Pokémon.

This is the expansion Sword and Shield-Astral Radiance

The Sword and Shield-Astral Radiance expansion of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, inspired by the new Game Freak video game for Nintendo Switch, will mean changes in the future of the games thanks to the Radiant Pokémon, a new mechanic that will give prominence to the Pokémon variocolor illustrated on engraved cards.

Radiant Pokémon have a powerful ability or attack with the ability to completely change the Pokémon TCG metagame.

Pokémon TCG players will only be able to include one Radiant Pokémon in their decks.