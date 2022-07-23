Pokémon TCG announces an exhibition of illustrations of online maps

The Pokémon collectible card game will present an online exhibition featuring some of the best works of art created over the years, giving fans the opportunity to look at the evolution of the series from a unique perspective. Pokemon cards are in particular demand because of the specific illustrations of each type. The next TCG expansion, Lost Origin, will be released in September this year and will continue the trend of full-format maps and holographic illustrations.

Artwork has always been a major part of the Pokémon collectible card game, and in recent years it has become even more prominent. Collectible cards are no longer limited to foil on the rarest holographic cards; there are now full-size cards, rainbow rare and even shiny variants that can be extracted from the sets. For many collectors, the design of the card can be as important as the actual function of the card in the game. Even the most ordinary cards can be printed with charming scenes, and this helps to maintain the popularity of CCI. Perhaps recent releases, such as Astral Radiance, had the best artwork to date, and some of the newest rare cards look especially amazing.

Now it has been announced that The Pokémon Company will present a digital exhibition of some of the best card games in the history of collectible card games. From August 10 to October 22, the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Online Illustration Exhibition will be divided into three topics: Life, History and the Artist. Life focuses on perspective in the universe; the daily life of Pokemon. Meanwhile, the story “traces the evolution of the illustrations of Pokemon KKI” since the game’s debut in 1996. Finally, the Artist shows how different artists depicted this Pokemon in different ways. It seems that the exhibition will feature the most magnificent works of art of the Pokemon KKI in the history of the game.

Celebrate the history, art and artists of #PokemonTCG by visiting the Pokémon TCG: Online illustration exhibition. 🖼️🖼️ You can enjoy this exciting digital exhibition from August 10, 2022 to October 22, 2022.

Since the exhibition is completely online, The Pokémon Company uses a digital environment to fill the event with complete information. Fans will be able to choose a map to take a closer look at it, which will allow them to better see details that are easy to miss. At the same time, the artist’s comments on the creation of the map will be provided, which will give fans a deeper look at the process of creating each illustration. The exhibition will feature the works of 50 illustrators, each of whom provided detailed information about one of their maps. The list of participants includes such names as the famous Pokemon designer Megumi Mizutani, who also designed for games and, accordingly, for anime.

This new Pokémon TCG exhibition promises a deep dive behind the scenes of some of the best and most influential works of art that helped create the game. With the participation of 50 artists, almost certainly any fan with a favorite illustrator will be able to see a sample of this artist’s work at the exhibition. The three themes used also greatly expand the appeal. Regardless of whether fans are interested in the history of Pokemon KKI, more technical aspects, or just want to see some of the coolest Pokemon card illustrations, everyone is sure to find something for themselves.