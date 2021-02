In the wake of the famous demakes, a Japanese YouTube user gave an idea of how Pokémon Sword / Shield would behave if it was released a few years ago as a title for the late Game Boy.

The recording you check below makes the current game much closer than we saw in the original titles of the creatures, with the right to places like Wedgehurst and Motostoke gaining a visual and even soundtrack entirely in 8 bits.

Pokémon Sword / Shield is an exclusive Switch game.