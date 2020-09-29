Pokémon Sword and Shield – The Snows of the Crown

The second part of the game’s expansion pass will arrive on Nintendo Switch on October 23. New game mode, Calyrex and more legendary.

The Pokémon Company has released a new expanded trailer for Crown Snows, the long-awaited second part of the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass for Nintendo Switch, which will premiere on October 23. After the premiere of The Isle of Armor this June, the Galar region ends its content expansion process with this second area, a snow-covered area in the open world with a new game mode, characters, stories and Pokémon to capture .

All the news from Las Nieves de la Corona

Our mission in this territory, somewhat far from the Galar archipelago, is to discover all the secrets that are hidden behind so much snow and low temperatures. The inhabitants of this icy area, surrounded by mountains, live in small communities helping each other. At the beginning of the adventure we will meet Peony, who light the exploration group of Las Nieves de la Corona.

Our mission? Investigate the territory and visit new Pokémon nests to fight new Max Dyna Raids. This is one of the main novelties of this new Expansion Pass: we will be able to explore the depths of the Raids … and in company; specifically, in games with up to four players. In addition, the Snows of the Crown includes new outfits for the Trainer and new Pokémon that will expand Galar’s Pokédex with about 100 creatures; In total, the figure will remain at about 600 Pokémon within the universe of Pokémon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch.

Another novelty is the Estrellas de Galar Tournament, with which we will be able to face great stars of the region by teams; from trainers to Gym leaders, High Command members and more. The return of many of the legendary species of the previous seven generations (Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Kalos and Alola) represents a considerable increase over what we have seen so far in Galar.



