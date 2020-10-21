Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra

Pokémon Sword and Shield, the latest games in the series, are about to receive their next content via DLC, as The Crown Tundra expansion will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 22. Today, several news about the additional content has been revealed!

While the first Isle of Armor expansion was about increasing the focus on battles and training, the next expansion, The Crown Tundra, seems to be more interested in exploration and adventure, with the right to castles and frozen mountains, although not everything is limited to expensive environments. cold, since we will also have lots of green and seas to know.

Hunting the legendary!

The international press had access to a hands-off demonstration of the new content, which made it clear how much bigger the new expansion is than the previous one. There are more old monsters returning than in the past expansion, plus the addition of a few more creatures and unprecedented moves.

There is a linear narrative content to follow: this time we have a journey in search of the legendary Pokémon Calyrex, which was once considered the King of Galar. Not much more was shown about him, not to spoil the fun of the adventure with spoilers, since he is the main thread of history.

In addition, there is the “Legendary Tree of a Legendary Three” (something like “The legendary tree of the legendary trio”, in free translation), a gigantic red tree that houses three legendary birds: the Galar de Moltres, Zapdos and Articuno forms , who soon fly to distant points on the map, offering a new challenge to coaches, who need to find them.



