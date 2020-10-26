Pokémon Sword and Shield – Snows of the Crown

The Expansion Pass receives its second part, a territory rich in content and hours ahead, plus a new mode, the Dynamax Adventures: a success.

The question that many of us asked ourselves at the end of Pokémon Sword and Shield a year ago was the following: is this what we really want from one of the most important sagas in video game history? Be uniquely remarkable? The search for the definitive experience is something that has always characterized the third editions of Game Freak, the Yellow, Cristal, Esmeralda and Platino; then reinterpreted with Blanco 2 and Negro 2 or Ultrasol and Ultraluna, different formulas to reach the same point: something more and better a year later. But eight generations have gone by, almost twenty-five years of stories. It was time to do something different. An Expansion Pass, started by the pleasant Isle of Armor in June and now continued by Las Nieves de la Corona, have ended up proving that the rush is not good, that times have changed and it was time to do something truly better; to build on what has already been built. Snow had to come to make Galar full sense. And they have succeeded. Let’s talk about Las Nieves de la Corona.

The Missing Page in This Story: Consistent and Rich Content

Let’s start at the beginning: where we are and what we have here. To a greater or lesser extent, we all fell short of the main adventure of Sword and Shield because the endgame incentive was known to be insufficient. Insufficient not so much in itself as in relation to the series itself, the one that delighted us with the Battlefront in Hoenn or a considerable chunk of unexplored terrain in Unova. The one that made the impossible a real thing by integrating Kanto into the Johto region … twenty years ago. Galar is still in his place, with his virtues and not a few signs of improvement, but we have to be transparent: the sum of The Isle of Armor and The Snows of the Crown is just what we could ask for from Pokémon right now, leaving the margin the graphic theme, which as we know is not up to par.

Any player who buys the Expansion Pass will find two train tickets in their backpack. On the one hand, one for the Isle of Armor, an area focused on experience, the one-on-one relationship with your partner, resilience. He explored the concept of training and combat. On the other, this new territory, located south of Galar and inspired by Scotland, closes the circle with a philosophy more focused on cooperation, in making it clear that you are not alone and that others can make you stronger. It has also endowed the experience with more purely quantitative content in the most qualitative way possible. Let us explain this in more detail.

After arriving by train in this sub-region – much, much larger than the Isle of Armor -, being received by the singular Peony and putting on the raincoat, we will be presented with the plot conflict, whose premise is fragmented into three large perfectly differentiated blocks : discover the past and present of Calyrex, the new unique Pokémon; delve into the background of the three Hoenn Regis to find the whereabouts of Regieleki and Regidrago; and see what happens to the Legendary Birds of Kanto (Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres), which happen to have regional alternatives in Galar. Along the way, a hundred new species returning from the previous seven generations, new very useful items and a new game mode, Dynamax Adventures, which have greatly improved the previously known Dynamax Raids.



